Coffee with a Cop Lets Law Enforcement Agencies Network with Citizens and Each Other

Area residents had the chance to chat with members of local law enforcement agencies this (Tues.) morning during “Coffee With a Cop” at Taco Johns in Pierre.

Pierre Police Sgt. Samson Boutchee says they had a great turnout.

Jeff Hill is a park ranger at South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks’ Farm Island Recreation Area.

Supervisory deputy US Marshall Stephan Houghtahling says many people don’t know what the Marshall Service does.

Both Hill and Houghtahling say along with getting to know the public, it’s also valuable to network with other area law enforcement agencies.