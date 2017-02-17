Codington County Fatal Crash

SOUTH SHORE, S.D. – One man died and another man was injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred east of South Shore.

The names of the two drivers are not being released pending notification of their families. They were the only people involved.

A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling west on South Dakota Highway 20 when it crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2011 Ford F150 pickup.

The driver of the Ford pickup was not wearing a seatbelt. He was partially ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rescue workers had to extricate the driver from the Chevrolet pickup. He was wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. He was transported by ambulance to the Watertown hospital. Charges are pending against that driver.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Codington County Sheriff’s Office, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Watertown Fire and Rescue, Watertown Ambulance and South Shore Fire Department.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.