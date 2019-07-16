Coalition formed to represent municipal electric utilities in SD

A group to advocate on behalf of the state’s 35 locally owned, locally operated municipal electric utilities has been established in South Dakota.

The Coalition to Preserve Consumer Choice wants to protect local decision making, sustain competitive rates and pursue economic development opportunities

Municipal electric utilities are owned and operated by the people they serve. Revenue is invested back into the community, contributing to other city services such as fire departments, law enforcement, pools, parks, street lighting, roads and water.

Heartland Consumers Power District, Missouri River Energy Services and the South Dakota Municipal Electric Association formed the new coalition.

Across the United States, only 15% of electric customers are served by a public power utility. To learn more, visit www.sdpublicpower.org/preserve-consumer-choice.