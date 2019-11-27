Co-chairs named for Let Freedom Fly International Airshow organizing committee

South Dakota’s Capital City will host an international airshow during the Independence Day holiday weekend next year.

The show is the idea of Pierre aviation industry business owner Jim Peitz, who has chosen Jamie and Paula Huizenga of Pierre to co-chair the organizing committee.

Jamie Huizenga says they’ve named the event the Let Freedom Fly International Airshow.

Huizenga says the two-day show will be based at the Pierre Regional Airport, but other details are still being worked out.

More information about the Let Freedom Fly International Air Show will be released as details are worked out.