CNFR Rodeo Finals Moves to Final Day

CASPER, Wyo. Here are the leaders for the All Around Cowboy and Cowgirl and the team standings heading into the final day of the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming. Carlee Johnston of the Black Hills State is still in the hunt for the All Around Cowgirl honor sitting in 4th place.

Men’s All-Around: 1, Will Centoni, Cuesta College. 2, Brushton Minton, West Hills College. 3, Maverick Harper, Northwestern Oklahoma State University. 4, John Douch, Hill College and Will Powell, Montana State University.

Women’s All-Around: 1, Shelby Spielman, Texas Tech University – Lubbock. 2, Rickie Engesser, Gillette College. 3, Whitney DeSalvo, Texas Tech University – Lubbock. 4, Carlee Johnston, Black Hills State University.

Men’s Team: 1, Panhandle State University. 2, Tarleton State University. 3, Cuesta College. 4, Northwestern Oklahoma State University.

Women’s Team: 1, Texas Tech University – Lubbock. 2, Gillette College. 3, Southern Arkansas University. 4, Utah Valley University.