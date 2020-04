WALLA WALLA, Wa. – The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) has announced that the 2020 College National Finals Rodeo, originally scheduled for June 14th – 20th in Casper, Wyoming, have been canceled. The NIRA was originally hoping to wait until May 14th to make a decision but made the call early with public safety at the forefront of their decision. Black Hills State and South Dakota State are members of the NIRA.