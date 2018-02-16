Clifton Guy Trent 1942 – 2018

BLUNT, SD – Clifton Guy Francis Trent (76) born February 4, 1942 of Blunt, SD, born in Unionville, MI went to be with the Lord on February 9, 2018. He is survived by two sons: Charles (50) and Clinton (47) Trent and daughter Katlynn Trent (28). Seven grandchildren: Nicole, Christopher, Shiann, Heather, Shelby, Harley and Tyler and eight great-grandchildren. Please join us to celebrate his life on Saturday February 17, 2018 at the Senior Citizen Center, 106 E Newberry Ave, Blunt, SD from 2:00-5:00pm.

