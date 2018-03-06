Clifford Jansen 1928 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Clifford Jansen, 89, of Pierre, died Monday, March 5, 2018 at St. Mary’s Hospital. Visitation will be 3-5pm, Sunday, March 11 at Isburg Funeral Chapel with a Prayer Service at 5:00pm. Memorial Service will be 11:00am, Monday, March 12 at Lutheran Memorial Church with inurnment at Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Cliff was born July 28, 1928, at Dallas, SD, the 8 th of 13 children born to Albert and Lena (Gruhn) Jansen. He attended rural school, and graduated from Dallas High School in 1946. Cliff married Orpha Hanson in Vermillion on July 9, 1950.

He entered the army in March of 1951. He served as a tank driver in recon units of the 1 st Armored Division and 24 th Infantry. He was honorably discharged in March of 1953. Cliff graduated from Southern State Teachers college at Springfield, SD in August of 1954. He taught and coached at Sinai, White, and Iroquois; was superintendent of schools at White, Iroquois, Armour, Gregory. He joined the SD Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in June of 1968 as Director of Title III ESEA and later as director of Instructional Television. Cliff retired in November of 1987.

Cliff enjoyed spending winters in Lake Havasu City, AZ, playing slow pitch softball and horseshoes, playing cards, and hunting. He was an avid fisherman with many Proud Angler Patches and a record brown trout. He was a proud member of the VFW and the American Legion. On April 2, 2009, Cliff married Mary Curtis in Fallbrook, CA.

Blessed to have shared his life are his four children: Larry and wife Brenda Jansen of Rapid City, SD, Joyce and husband Tom Moore of Mission Hill, SD, Charley and wife Theresa of Riverside, CA, and Jackie and husband Jeff Putzier of Pierre, SD. He had six grandchildren: Michael (Merry) Jansen, Lynsey Jansen, Jenni (Ben) Welsch, John (Liz) Moore, Bethany (Bryan) Mirone, and Lauren (Jon-Michael) Schoeny; eight great grandchildren; brothers: Jack Jansen and Duane Jansen; sisters: Delores Mulder and Joan (Chuck) Odens also, numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Orpha in 2002 and his wife Mary in 2015; his parents; brothers: Louis, Harrold, LeRoy, Clarence, Leonard, Bill, and Melvin and sister Bernice Potter.

In Lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Cliff’s name.