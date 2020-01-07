Clifford Carter 1925 – 2020

ONIDA, SD – Clifford Carter, 94, of Onida, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the United Methodist Church, Onida, with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Burial will take place at a later date in the Onida Cemetery.

Clifford Earl Carter was born August 7, 1925 in Huron, SD to Artie T. and Myrtle (McGee) Carter. He grew up in the Huron area where he received his education.

On March 10, 1950 he was united in marriage to Darlene Pearl Tennant in Pierre. They made their home in Onida where Clifford worked for several area farmers before going to work for the Sully County Highway Department. He eventually went to work for the South Dakota Department of Transportation where he retired from.

Clifford was a member of the Onida Fire Department, the United Methodist Church, and the American Legion. He served in the United States Army from 1949-1951, having received the Bronze Star Medal for his time in the Korean War. In his spare time, you could find Cliff enjoying his hobbies which included: fishing, woodworking, walking, playing pinochle, or working with model airplanes or his trains.

Cliff’s life will be cherished by his wife, Darlene, of Onida; his children: Jim (Jo) Carter of Onida, Carol (Errol) Peterson of Pierre, Wanda (Ed) Hauser of Onida, Mary (Hime) Hauser of Nashville, KS, and Kim (Steve) Christ of Onida; his grandchildren: Angie (Terry) Nelson, Eric (Tarrah) Peterson, Shonda (Chad) Schilling, Jenny (Eric) Lease, Rose Hauser, Teri Carter, Cole (Rachael) Hauser, Jesse Hauser, Brenda (Jon) Morris, Courtney Hauser, Taylor Christ; and his 11 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Linda Carter; brother, Roy Carter; and his sister, Maxine Showerman.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Clifford’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)