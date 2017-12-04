Clearfield Man Sentenced for Possession of Methamphetamine

A 45-year-old Clearfield, South Dakota, man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Cory Scott Fischer must pay a $1-thousand fine and will be on supervised release for one year upon release from prison.

In November 2016, Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Officers responded to a call involving the defendant at the Rosebud Casino. Inside Fischer’s vehicle, officers found a baggie containing methamphetamine belonging to Fischer that weighed 18.92 grams. Fischer admitted that the methamphetamine was his.

The investigation was conducted by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Fischer was ordered to self-surrender to the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service or the U.S. Bureau of Prisons on January 2, 2018, to serve his sentence.