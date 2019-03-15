Clear snow from exhaust vents to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning

No one was injured, but a motel in Pierre was evacuated early (3:24am) this morning (Fri.) because of high carbon monoxide levels.

Pierre Volunteer Fire Department chief Ian Paul says the motel’s carbon monoxide detector in the laundry area went off, alerting staff to the problem.

The source of the carbon monoxide was a furnace.

Paul says because of the recent snow, everyone should check exhaust or vent pipes to be sure they’re clear.

Five rooms were occupied at the time and all occupants were relocated to another motel.

Firefighters were on scene for approximately 1 ½ hours.