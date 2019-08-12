Cleanup Assistance Hotline Extended in South Dakota

The phone number is 605-519-5413. The hotline was established to assist South Dakotans with cleanup or debris removal as a result of the winter storm and flooding this year.

The hotline is staffed by volunteers. Callers should leave their phone numbers for a call back by volunteers.

Volunteers can help with mucking and gutting homes (removal of dry wall, carpet, etc.), debris removal and other cleanup activities. The hotline will match requests with volunteer partners and will attempt to accommodate as many requests as possible with the volunteer resources available.