Class SoDak 16 Girls Basketball Pairings Announced

PIERRE, S.D. – It is official. The SoDak 16 pairings for the Class AA girls basketball is now set. Pierre is the 16th seed and will face number 1 seed Sioux Falls O’Gorman in Sioux Falls on Friday night for a trip to the State Class AA tournament. Tip off time is scheduled for 7 pm with coverage on RIVER 927-FM and the DRG You Tube Channel begins at 6:30 pm. The other first round pairings have number 2 seed Harrisburg hosting number 15 Sioux Falls Roosevelt. No. 3 Sioux Falls Lincoln will entertain number 14 Huron. 4th seed Brandon Valley will host 13th seed Aberdeen Central. 5th seed Brookings will host 12th seed Douglas while no. 6 Sioux Falls Washington entertains Rapid City Central. Number 7 seed Rapid City Stevens will host Yankton and number 8 Mitchell will host Sturgis.