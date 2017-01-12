Class B Wrestling Ratings

January 12, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Philip Scotties have taken over the number 1 rating in the Class B high school wrestling ratings from dakotagrappler.com.  The Scotties moved up 2 spots from last week to the top spot this week.  Canton is rated number 2 this week with Beresford/Alcester-Hudson is tied with Winner for the third spot in the ratings.  Webster rounds out the top 5.  Potter County is in a 3 way tie for 11th.  In the individual ratings, Luke Henninger of Stanley County remains the top rated wrestling at 126 lbs.  Lucas Smith of Potter County is rated number 1 at 132 and Philip’s Nick Donnelly is top rated at 152.


