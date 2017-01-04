Class B Wrestling Ratings from Dakota Grappler

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beresford/Alcester Hudson is the top rated Class B wrestling school in the Dakota Grappler’s Class B wrestling ratings this week. Winner, Webster, Canton and Lemmon-McIntosh round out the top 5 in the rankings. Philip is rated 6th, Mobridge-Pollock is 8th and Potter County 11th in the latest ratings. Luke Henninger of Stanley County is the top rated wrestler at 126 lbs. this week. J.D. Carter of the Buffalos is 6th at 132 lb. Jack Whaley is rated 6th at 182 lb. for the Buffalo’s individual rated wrestlers. Jaden Sheppard of Mobridge-Pollock is top rated at 132. Lucas Smith of Potter County is the number 1 rated wrestler at 138.

