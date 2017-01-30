Class B Wrestling Ratings for Week 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beresford Alcester Hudson is the number 1 rated team in the Week 9 South Dakota Class B High School Wrestling ratings from the Dakota Grappler website. Philip remains the number 2 team in the ratings this week followed by Parkston, Winner and Canton to round out the top 5. The second five in the ratings are led by number 6 Bon Homme-Scotland followed by Mount Vernon Plankinton Corsica Stickney. Clark Willow Lake is rated 8th this week with Lemmon-McIntosh and Potter County rounding out the top 10. In the individual ratings the number 1 rated wrestler at 113 lbs. is Carl Cronin of Potter County. Cronin is also the Class B Wrestler of the Week in the Dakota Grappler Ratings. Lucas Smith is top rated at 138 from Potter County. Luke Henninger of Stanley County is rated number 2 again at 126 lbs. while Jack Whaley of the Buffalos is rated third at 182. Brady Hill of Sully Buttes is rated 10th this week at 160. The ratings can be seen on the Dakota Grappler website www.dakotagrappler.com.