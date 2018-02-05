Class B Wrestling Ratings

UNDATED – Groton Area continues to top the Class B High School Wrestling ratings from Dakota Gappler this week. Groton has amassed 165 points. Runner up Winner at 105 is second. Howard and Philip Area are rated 3-4 once again while Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon is rated 5th. Mobridge-Pollock is 6th once again with Wagner followed by Redfield Area, Clark Willow Lake and Parkston to round out the top 10. Individually, Stanley County’s Luke Henninger remains rated 3rd indvidually at 126 lbs. and J.D. Carter is rated 4th at 132 lb. for the only individual ranked wrestlers for the Buffalos. To view the ratings, log onto the Dakota Grappler website at www.dakotagrappler.com. This is the final week of the regular season for Class B wrestling.