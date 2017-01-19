Class B Wrestling Ratings: 3 Stanley County Wrestlers Rated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Canton and Philip sit one-two in the Class B High School Wrestling poll conducted by the Dakota Grappler website www.dakotagrappler.com. Canton has 109 points to Philip’s 104. Winner is third with 92 points followed by Beresford/Alcester Hudson at number 4 and Webster at number 5. Potter County is rated 13th in the 15 team poll. Individually, Stanley County 126 lb. Luke Henninger fell out of the top spot at 126 to number 2. Dirk Wolf of Lemmon-McIntosh, who beat Henninger in the championship match at the Potter County tournament last weekend in overtime is the new number 1 in that weight class. Lucas Smith of Potter County continues to be top rated at 138 lbs. Other Stanley County wrestlers rated individually are J.D. Carter (132) at number 8. Jack Whaley (182) is rated 7th. Carl Cronin of Potter County is second (113) while Chance Stuwe (126) is 10th. Joey Wheeler (132) is 12th while Jesse Wheeler (152) is rated 12th. Brady Hill (160) of Sully Buttes is the lone Charger wrestler rated at number 10.