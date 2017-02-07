Class B Wrestling Ratings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beresford Alcester Hudson continues to the lead the Class B High School Wrestling ratings compiled by the Dakota Grappler wrestling website. Philip remains rated 2nd in the poll followed by Winner and Canton in the number 3 and 4 spots. Rounding out the top 5 is a tie with Webster Area and Clark-Willow Lake. Potter County is tied with Parkston for 8th. In the individual ratings, Luke Henninger of Stanley County remains rated 2nd at 126. Jack Whaley of the Buffalos remains rated 3rd at 182. Carl Cronin of Potter County is top rated at 113 again and Lucas Smith of the Battlers israted number 1 at 138. The ratings can be seen at the Dakota Grappler website www.dakotagrappler.com.