Class B State Wrestling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Canton won the team title of the Class B State High School Wrestling tournament Saturday in Sioux Falls. Philip Area finished 5th and had an individual State Champion in McCoy Petersen at 120. Stanley County had two wrestlers place 4th in their weight divisions. Luke Henninger placed 4th at 126 and J.D. Carter had a 4th place finish at 132. To view results of the State High School wrestling tournaments log onto www.sdhsaa.com.

