Class B State High School Baseball Tournament Pairings Set

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Class B state tournament bracket for Monday and Tuesday at Sioux Falls Stadium has been set by the South Dakota High School Baseball Association The eight-team, single-elimination tournament will begin Monday with region champions facing the second-place teams from another region. Bon Homme (10-4) will take on Madison (10-1) at 11 a.m., followed by West Central (12-1) facing Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake/Corsica-Stickney (10-3) at 1 p.m. The night session includes Parkston (10-3) and Redfield Area (8-5) at 5 p.m. and Winner/Colome (13-0) battling Lennox (15-2) at 7 p.m. In a two-day tournament format being used for the first time, the semifinals and championship will be played.