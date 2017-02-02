  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Class B Pre Season High School Baseball Ratings

Class B Pre Season High School Baseball Ratings

Baseballs and Bat
February 2, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (#SDBaseballNews)

 

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Wiiner/Colome holds down the top spot in the Class B High School Baseball Pre Season Poll conducted by #SDBaseballNews and released last night.  Winner/Colome is number 1 in the ratings followed by Dakota Valley in the number 2 spot.  St. Thomas More is ranked third in the poll followed by Vermillion and West Central to round out the top 5.  Madison holds down the number 6 rating in the pre season poll.  Winner/Colome is the defending State Class B High School baseball champion.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia