Class B Pre Season High School Baseball Ratings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Wiiner/Colome holds down the top spot in the Class B High School Baseball Pre Season Poll conducted by #SDBaseballNews and released last night. Winner/Colome is number 1 in the ratings followed by Dakota Valley in the number 2 spot. St. Thomas More is ranked third in the poll followed by Vermillion and West Central to round out the top 5. Madison holds down the number 6 rating in the pre season poll. Winner/Colome is the defending State Class B High School baseball champion.