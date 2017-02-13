Class B High School Wrestling Ratings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beresford/Alcester Hudson is the top rated team in the final Class B High School wrestlilng ratings of the season from the Dakota Grappler website. Canton is number 2 after getting edged out by Beresford/Alcester Hudson by 11 points. Philip is third followed by Webster and Winner to round out the top 5. The second five has Clark-Willow Lake is 6th followed by Bon Homme-Scotland. Parkston is 8th, Potter County 9th and Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes in the 10th spot. In the individual weight class ratings, two Potter County wrestlers continue to top their weight class in Carl Cronin (113) and Lucas Smith (132). Stanley County’s Luke Henninger (126) fell a spot to number 3 this week while Jack Whaley (182) remains rated third. Cutter Gillespie (285) is rated 10th this week for the three Buffalo wrestlers rated. Brady Hill (160) of Sully Buttes is rated 8th this week. The Class B wrestling ratings can be viewed on the Dakota Grappler website www.dakotagrappler.com.