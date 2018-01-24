Class B High School Wrestling Ratings

UNDATED – Canton continues to top the Class B High School Wrestlilng ratings this week from the Dakota Grappler website. Canton amassed 170 points to far outdistance number 2 Winner with 103. Philip Area is rated third with 102 points. Howard and Mobridge-Pollock round out the top 5. The second five in the ratings is headed up by Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon at number 6. Wagner is 7th and Clark Willow Lake is rated 8th. Redfield Area and Elk Point Jefferson round out the top 5. Stanley County still has two wrestlers rated with Luke Henninger holding on to the number 3 spot at 126 and J.D. Carter is ranked 5th at 132. To view the Class B ratings log onto the Dakota Grappler Website at www.dakotagrappler.com.