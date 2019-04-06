Class B classic Golf Tournament Played Friday

MITCHELL, S.D. – Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell hosted the Class B Boys and Girls Golf Friday. James Valley Christian fired a 258 to win the boys division with a 1 stroke victory over runner-up Bon Homme. JJ Beck of Gregory won individual medalist honor firing a 76, 3 strokes better than runner-up Chase McDaniel of Chester. In the girls division, there were no tam scores kept. Tylee Indahl of Burke posted a round of 86 to claim a 5 shot victory over runner-up Grace Johansen of Flandreau. Miller’s Erin Moncur medaled as she fired a round of 97 which was good for an 8th place finish. The B Classic was the first tournament of the season. Click on the links to view the entire results.

tBoys Official Scoring Sheet 2019 Girls Official Scoring Sheet 19