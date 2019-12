Class B All State Volleyball Team Named

ABERDEEN, S.D. – State Champion Northwestern Area finished off it’s very first undefeated season last month at the State Class B Volleyball tournament in Rapid City. They were led Class B All-State players Madalyn Groft and Sydney Schell. The two headline a seven-member first team class. Schell and Groft are joined by Makenna Larson of Chester Area, Peyton Melius of Faulkton, Ava Nilsson of Warner, Taylee Indahl of Burke and Aiyana Byrd of Faith. The Class B All,State team is selected by the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association.

2019 SD Class B All,State Team

As selected by the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association

First Team

Madalyn Groft, Northwestern, Sr., Setter; 168 kills, 86 aces, 993 assists, 25 blocks, 353 digs.

Sydney Schell, Northwestern, Jr., OH; 506 kills, 32 aces, 49 assists, 34 blocks, 309 digs.

Makenna Larson, Chester Area, Sr., OH/DS; 275 kills, 44 aces, 12 blocks, 687 digs.

Peyton Melius, Faulkton Area, Jr., OH; 400 kills, 52 aces, 23 blocks, 224 digs.

Taylee Indahl, Burke, Sr., OH/MH; 542 kills, 55 aces, 49 blocks, 390 digs.

Ava Nilsson, Warner, 8th, Setter; 73 kills, 44 aces, 1,016 assists, 29 blocks, 343 digs.

Aiyana Byrd, Faith, Jr., MH; 463 kills, 49 aces, 58 blocks, 91 digs.

Second Team

Ady Dwight, Langford Area, Sr., MH; 462 kills, 75 aces, 39 assists, 142 blocks, 239 digs.

Jada Plastow, Ethan, Sr., OH; 409 kills, 51 aces, 22 assists, 40 blocks, 311 digs.

Kenna Brown, Chester Area, Jr., Setter; 71 kills, 35 aces, 834 assists, 13 blocks, 339 digs.

Hannah Krog, Elkton,Lake Benton, Jr., MH/OH; 445 kills, 31 aces, 14 blocks, 374 digs.

Cameryn Logan, Ethan, Jr., MH; 381 kills, 68 aces, 32 assists, 56 blocks, 318 digs.

Brooke Niederbaumer, Faulkton Area, Sr., MB; 180 kills, 34 aces, 46 blocks, 111 digs.

Honorable Mention

Copper Lurz, Philip, Soph., M/OH; 444 kills, 27 aces, 22 assists, 31 blocks, 318 digs.

Madisyn Cameron, Avon, Sr., Setter; 45 kills, 74 aces, 694 assists, 48 blocks, 319 digs.

Sydnie Schauer, Faith, Sr., Setter; 64 kills, 41 aces, 807 assists, 40 blocks, 196 digs.

Chesney Olivier, Ipswich, Jr., Libero; 41 aces, 50 assists, 507 digs.

Jade Hutchinson, Kadoka Area, Jr., OH; 366 kills, 74 aces, 55 assists, 14 blocks, 545 digs.

(South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association)