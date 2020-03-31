Class B All State Girls Basketball Team Named

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The Class B All State Girls Basketball team was named Tuesday by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association. Freshman Avery Broughton of Corsica-Stickney was named the Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year in Class B. Caleyn Valandra-Prue of White River was named to the first team All State squad and the only central South Dakota player on the first team All State Team. Lavin Bendt of Kadoka Area is on the second team and Herreid Selby’s Rachel Fiedler was named to the third team All State squad from the central part of the state. Here is this year’s South Dakota Class B All State squad.

Chosen by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association

First Team

• Avery Broughton, Corsica-Stickney, 5-11, fr., forward (20.2 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 3.1 apg)

• Hilary Albrecht, Howard, 5-9, sr., guard (19.1 ppg, 11.4 rpg)

• Caelyn Valandra-Prue, White River, 5-9, jr., guard-forward (31 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 3.6 apg, 4 spg)

• Ady Dwight, Langford Area, 6-0, sr., center (24.3 ppg, 13.4 rpg)

• Alayna Benike, Castlewood, 5-11, jr., forward (16.1 pgg, 8 rpg. 6 apg, 3 spg)

• Cameryn Logan, Ethan, 5-10, jr., center (15 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.6 spg)

Second Team

• Morgan Edelman, Menno, 5-7, jr., guard (23.1 ppg, 7 rpg, 4 apg. 4 spg)

• Halle Heinz, Ipswich, 5-5, jr., guard (23.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3 apg)

• Zoey Wohlleber, Waubay-Summit, 5-6, so., guard (25 ppg, 6 rpg, 4 apg, 3 spg)

• Kennedy Leiferman, Kimball-White Lake, 5-11, jr., guard-forward (19.3 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 4.2 apg)

• Lavin Bendt, Kadoka Area, 5-10, sr., forward-center (22.7 ppg, 12.8 rpg, 4 spg)

• Kaycee Groves, Faith, 5-10, so., guard-forward (15.5 pgg, 7.3 rpg, 3.3 apg, 3.3 spg)

Third Team

• Julia Weber, Bridgewater-Emery, 5-7, so., guard (18.7 pgg, 4.2 rpg, 2.1 apg)

• Morgan Huber, Hanson, 5-9, sr., guard (17.5 ppg, 5 rpg, 3 apg)

• Rachel Fiedler, Herreid-Selby Area, 5-9, jr., guard (19.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.2 apg)

• Brooke Niederbaumer, Faulkton Area, 5-11, sr., forward-center (12.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg)

• Nora O’Malley, Irene-Wakonda, 5-8, so., guard-forward (18 ppg, 8 rpg, 3 apg)

• Kennadi Buchholz, De Smet, 6-0, so., center (15.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg)

• Malloy O’Malley, Irene-Wakonda, 5-6, sr., guard-forward (17 ppg., 6 rpg, 3 apg)