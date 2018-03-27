Class B All State Girls Basketball Team Named

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – State champion Castlewood and runner-up Hanson each have two players named to the Class B All-State girls basketball team as selected by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association. Castlewood forward Regan Benike joins Sully Buttes standout Rachel Guthmiller the only seniors on the first team. They are joined by juniors Lauren Sees of Avon, Karly Gustafson of Ethan, Laurie Rogers of Warner and Mattilynn Reiner of Tripp-Delmont/Armour. The the second team Class B All State team consist of Ipswich junior Kamryn Heinz, Faith senior Kailyn Groves, Irene-Wakonda senior Shannon O’Malley, Howard sophomore Hilary Albrecht and McIntosh junior Lauren Baumberger. Timber Lake senior Loryn Schoelerman, Avon senior Cheylee Nagel, New Underwood junior Jaedyn Finkbeiner and Waverly-South Shore junior Ali Kranz also earned third-team honors.