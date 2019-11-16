Class AA Volleyball Tournament Set

PIERRE, S.D. – The State Class AA Volleyball Tournament will be played next week and the first round pairings are set. The tournament will be held at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City November 21st through the 23rd. Seed, Team, (Record) and start time listed. (All times listed are Central Daylight Time)

CLASS AA

First Round, Nov. 21

No. 1 Watertown (25-2) vs. No. 9 Harrisburg (15-10), 2 p.m.

No. 4 S.F. Washington (19-8) vs. No. 5 S.F. Roosevelt (19-10), 3:45 p.m.

No. 3 Huron (18-6) vs. No. 6 S.F. Lincoln (14-9), 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 O’Gorman (24-4) vs. No. 7 R.C. Stevens (22-10), 7:15 p.m.