Class AA Volleyball Pairings

PIERRE, S.D. -Here are the pairings for the South Dakota State Class AA Volleyball tournament that will be played next week November 15-17 in Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. The tournament will be played alongside the Class A and B tournaments that determined their SoDak 16 entrants on Tuesday.

Noon #8 Brookings vs. @1 Rapid City Stevens

1:45 pm #5 Huron vs. #4 Watertown

6:00 pm #6 Mitchell vs. #3 Sioux Falls O’Gorman

7:45 pm #7 Sioux Falls Roosevelt vs. #2 Sioux Falls Washington