Class AA Girls Basketball Pairings Set

PIERRE, S.D. – The first round pairings for the State Class AA girls basketball tournament are set. The tournament will be held March 15-17 n Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford Premier Center and the Sioux Falls Arena combined with the Boys State Class AA Tournament. Games in the Denny Sanford Premier Center will have top seed Aberdeen Central facing # 8 Rapid City Central at 1 pm and 4th seed Sioux Falls O’Gorman and # 5 Brandon Valley at 5 pm. In the Sioux Falls Arena at 1 pm it will be # 2 Sioux Falls Lincoln taking on # 7 Sioux Fall Washington and # 3 seed Rapid City Stevens facing # 6 Harrisburg.