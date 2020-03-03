Class AA Girls Basketball Pairings Set

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor girls basketball team will be the 13th seed and will travel to Harrisburg to face the 4th seed Harrisburg Tigers Friday in the AA Girls SoDak 16 playoff martchup with a berth in the State Class AA Basketball Tournament on the line. The Governor girls opened the season in Harrisburg in the regular season matchup with the Tigers and dropped a 59-41 verdiect to the Tigers. The Governors will enter the game with a 7-13 record while Harrisburg finished the regular season with a 16-4 record. Friday nights game will be covered on RIVER 927 and www.drgnews.com. The Starting time of the game will be determined on Tuesday. The other SoDak 16 matchups in Class AA Girls Basketball will play out this way.

#16Douglas at #1 O’Gorman

# 9 Sioux Falls Roosevelt at # 8 Huron

# 14 Spearfish at # 3 Sioux Falls Lincoln

# 11 Mitchell at # 6 Sioux Falls Washington

$ 13 Pierre at # 4 Harrisburg

# 12 Rapid City Central at # 5 Yankton

# 15 Watertown at # 2 Rapid City Stevens

# 10 Brandon Valley at # 7 Aberdeen Central