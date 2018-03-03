Class AA Boys Basketball Tournament Pairings

PIERRE, S.D. – The pairings for the first round of the State Class AA Boys Basketball tournament have been released by the South Dakota High School Activities Association after Saturday. Top seed Rapid City Stevens will open the tournament at 3 pm at the Denny Sanford Premier Center taking on Sioux Falls O’Gorman at 3 p.m. 4th seed Harrisburg will face 5th seed Sioux Falls Washington at 7 pm. At the Sioux Falls Arena, #2 Rapid City Central faces #10 Douglas at 3 pm and # 3 Sioux Falls Lincoln will take on 11 seed Yankton. The State Class AA Boys tournament will

