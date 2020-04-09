Class AA Boys All State Basketball Team Named
YANKTON, S.D. – The South Dakota Basketball Association named their Class AA All State Boys Basketball team on Thursday. Matt Mors, a junior from Yankton, was named the MVP of the Class AA ranks after surpassing the 2,000 career points scored mark during the season. Here is the 2020 Class AA Boys All-State Team as s selected by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association
First Team
Matthew Mors, Yankton, 6-7, F, Jr. — 19.4 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.1 spg
Kobe Busch, Huron, 6-4, F, Sr. — 15 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.8 spg
Akoi Akoi, O’Gorman, 6-6, F, Sr. — 14 ppg, 7 rpg
Teegan Evers, Huron, 6-5, F, Sr. — 16.4 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2 apg, 1.5 spg
Cooper Cornemann, Yankton, 6-2, G, Sr. — 14.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2 apg, 1.4 spg
Tyler Feldkamp, S.F. Roosevelt, 5-11, G, Jr. — 15 ppg, 6 rpg
Second Team
Jackson Hilton, Brandon Valley, 6-4, F, Jr. — 13 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.8 spg
Ganin Thompson, S.F. Washington, 6-6, F/C, Sr. — 13.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 1.2 apg
Caden Hinker, Mitchell, 6-6, F/C, So. — 17.6 ppg, 6 rpg, 2.6 apg
Gavin Terhark, Brandon Valley, 6-9, C, Sr. — 13.5 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.4 bpg
Max Burchill, S.F. Lincoln, 6-5, G, Sr. — 14.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg
Micah Swallow, R.C. Central, 6-2, G, Jr. — 15.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.3 apg
(SDBCA)