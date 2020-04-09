Class AA Boys All State Basketball Team Named

YANKTON, S.D. – The South Dakota Basketball Association named their Class AA All State Boys Basketball team on Thursday. Matt Mors, a junior from Yankton, was named the MVP of the Class AA ranks after surpassing the 2,000 career points scored mark during the season. Here is the 2020 Class AA Boys All-State Team as s selected by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association

First Team

Matthew Mors, Yankton, 6-7, F, Jr. — 19.4 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.1 spg

Kobe Busch, Huron, 6-4, F, Sr. — 15 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.8 spg

Akoi Akoi, O’Gorman, 6-6, F, Sr. — 14 ppg, 7 rpg

Teegan Evers, Huron, 6-5, F, Sr. — 16.4 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2 apg, 1.5 spg

Cooper Cornemann, Yankton, 6-2, G, Sr. — 14.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2 apg, 1.4 spg

Tyler Feldkamp, S.F. Roosevelt, 5-11, G, Jr. — 15 ppg, 6 rpg

Second Team

Jackson Hilton, Brandon Valley, 6-4, F, Jr. — 13 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.8 spg

Ganin Thompson, S.F. Washington, 6-6, F/C, Sr. — 13.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 1.2 apg

Caden Hinker, Mitchell, 6-6, F/C, So. — 17.6 ppg, 6 rpg, 2.6 apg

Gavin Terhark, Brandon Valley, 6-9, C, Sr. — 13.5 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.4 bpg

Max Burchill, S.F. Lincoln, 6-5, G, Sr. — 14.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Micah Swallow, R.C. Central, 6-2, G, Jr. — 15.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.3 apg

