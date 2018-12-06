Class AA All State Volleyball Team Named

RAPID CITY, S.D. – After leading the Rapid City Stevens Raiders to a Class AA state title win over Sioux Falls Washington, senior outside hitter Elizabeth Schaefer and senior middle hitter Phebie Rossi were selected to Class AA all-state teams Thursday. The selections were made by the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association. Schaefer was picked for the first team. She is the daughter of former Pierre athletic standouts Troy and Kim (Merkwan) Schaefer. Sioux Falls Washington also had two members picked to the teams. Senior outside hitter Lily Bartling made the first team and junior middle hitter Phekran Kong made the second team. No team had multiple first-team selections. The rest of the first team consisted of junior outside hitter Emma Ronsiek of Sioux Falls O’Gorman, senior setter Michaela Jewett of Brookings, junior middle hitter Sophie Tietz of Watertown, senior outside hitter Chelsea Brewster of Mitchell and junior libero Havyn Heinz of Huron. Joining Rossi and Kong on the second team were seniors Holle Niehus of Huron, hitter; Cassiy Gough of Aberdeen Central, outside hitter; Brooklyn Bollweg of Harrisburg, libero and Lead Koltz of Sioux Falls Roosevelt, middle hitter. Junior libero Tatum Kooima of Roosevelt and sophomore setter Raegen Reilly of O’Gorman were also named to the second team.

