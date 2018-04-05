Class AA All State Boys Basketball Team Named

YANKTON, S.D. – Size has always been a factor on the basketball court, and the six players selected to the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association’s Class AA boys’ All-State first team are no exception. All six players stand taller than 6-2, with a first-team average height of better than 6-5. What the tape measure tells about the team’s height, though, does not tell the whole story on what made them the best players in the state. It was their length, as in the ability to shoot from long range. All six players made at least a dozen three-pointers on the season, with three of them — 6-7 Matthew Mors of Yankton, 6-4 Jaron Zwagerman of Sioux Falls O’Gorman and 6-5 Diang Gatluak of Sioux Falls Lincoln — shooting 40 percent or better from deep. Peyton Zabel (6-6) of Pierre, Cole Bergan (6-7)of Aberdeen Central and Kailleb Walton-Blandon of Rapid Central, the “little guy” at 6-2, round out that elite list. Welcome to the modern age of South Dakota basketball.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Peyton Zabel, Pierre

FIRST TEAM

Matthew Mors, Yankton (Fr., 6-7, F): 24 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.5 spg, 1.1 bpg, 44-105 three-pointers

Peyton Zabel, Pierre (Sr., 6-6, F): 19.8 ppg, 11 rpg, 2.7 apg, 48 steals, 39 blocked shots, 34-114 three-pointers

Jaron Zwagerman, S.F. O’Gorman (Sr., 6-4, F): 17.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.4 apg, 14 steals, 30 blocked shots, 36-89 three-pointers

Diang Gatluak, S.F. Lincoln (Sr., 6-5, F): 15.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.8 apg, 45 steals, 17 steals, 32-81 three-pointers

Cole Bergan, Aberdeen Central (Sr., 6-7, C): 15 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1 spg, 0.5 bpg, 12-35 three-pointers

Kaleb Walton-Blandon, R.C. Central (Sr., 6-2, G): 13.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.9 apg, 37 steals, 21-74 three-pointers

SECOND TEAM

Cooper Bowman, R.C. Stevens (Sr., 6-0, G): 12.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.9 apg, 2 spg, 25-81 three-pointers

Nick Hoyt, Harrisburg (Jr., 5-10, G): 13.1 ppg, 3.4 apg, 4.7 apg, 2.3 spg, 21 blocked shots, 54-101 three-pointers

Evan Talcott, Brandon Valley (Jr., 6-3, G): 17.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1 spg, 51-127 three-pointers

Brady VanHolland, Harrisburg (Sr., 6-4, G): 11.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2.5 spg, 37-104 three-pointers

Logan Uttecht, S.F. Washington (Sr., 6-2, G): 12.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.2 apg, 30 steals, 10-29 three-pointers

Kobe Busch, Huron (So., 6-5, G): 19.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.4 apg, 2.3 spg, 40-117 three-pointers