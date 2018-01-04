Class A State Wrestling Tournament Tickets To Go On Sale Monday

PIERRE, S.D. – Pierre Riggs High School Athletic Director Brian Moser says that the Pierre Athletic Office will be selling adult and student tickets for the State High School Wrestling Tournament to be held in Sioux Falls February 23 and 24. All tickets are reserved tickets for all sessions of the State Wrestling tournament and are $45 for adults and $25 for Students. Tickets can be purchased in the athletic office at Riggs High School starting on Monday, January 8th. The final day of sales will be on January 22. The Class A and B State tournaments are once again combined this year to one site in Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Anyone who has any questions about advanced ticket sales to the State High School Wrestling tournament can contact Moser at Riggs High School at 773-7361.