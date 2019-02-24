Class A Girls Region Basketball Pairings Set

PIERRE, S.D. – The Class A Region girls basketball tournaments begin Monday night around South Dakota. The Class A Region 6 tournament begins in split sites with Miller getting the top seed and the automatic first round bye. Games on Monday pit njmber 2 seed Crow Creek entertaining 7th seed Stanley County at Stephon while third seed Cheyenne Eagle Butte will host McLaughlin and 4th seed Chamberlain will entertain Mobridge Pollock. The winner of that game will play at Miller on Thursday while the winner of Crow

Creek-Stanley County and Cheyenne Eagle Butte and McLaughlin will play at the site of the highest seed. The top two teams after Thursday qualify for the Class A SoDqk 16 playoff a week from Monday. To view all of the Region matchups go to the SDHSAA website.