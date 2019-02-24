Class A Boys Region Basketball Tournament Pairings Released

PIERRE, S.D. – The Class A Boys Basketball Region Tournament pairings are set. You can view then on the SDHSAA website. The region 6A tournament begins on Tuesday night with Cheyenne Eagle Butte the top seed and the automatic first round bye. Games to be played include 4th seed Miller hosting Stanley County and second seed Chamberlain facing 7 seed McLaughlin in Chamberlain. The other first round game has 3rd seed Mobridge-Pollock hosting Crow Creek. The semi finals are Friday night at the site of the highest seed with the top two teams from the Region qualifying for the SoDak 16 playoffs a week from Tuesday.