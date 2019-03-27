Class A Boys All State Basketball Team Named

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Tea Area boys went 24-1, won the Class A state title. The Titans had two players earn first-team All-State honors in Noah Freidel and Justin Hohn. Freidel, a 6-4 senior guard/forward, was named the Player of the Year as selected by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association. The remainder of the first team Class A All State basketball team includes Red Cloud’s Alejandro Rama, Sioux Falls Christian’s Mitchell Goodbary, Dakota Valley’s Paul Bruns and Miller’s Karst Hunter. St. Thomas More had a pair of players on the second team insenior guards Ryder Kirsch and Caden Casey. Junior Kayden Verley of Canton, junior Max Nielson of Sioux Valley, Senior Camden Bialas of Parker and Pine Ridge senior Halen Bad Bear round out the rest of the second team. Pine Ridge had another all-state selection on the third team in senior Corey Brown. Junior Josh Arit of Lennox, senior Joey Slama of Bon Homme, senior Taylor Edwards of Hill City, senior Jackson Miller of West Central and senior Connor Bawdon of Hamlin round out the third team.

(South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association)