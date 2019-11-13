Class A and B State Volleyball First Round Pairings Released

PIERRE, S.D. – Here are the first round pairings for the State Class A and B Volleyball tournaments that will be played next week in Rapid City at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The tournam,ent games will be Thursday, November 21st through Saturday, November 23. The Class AA SoDak 16 playoffs to determine entrants into next week’s tournament will be played tomorrow (Thursdy) night around the state.

NOTE: Times listed in Central Time

CLASS A

First Round

No. 1 Miller (32-2) vs. No. 8 Elk Point-Jefferson (21-12), 2 p.m.

No. 4 Winner (26-4) vs. No. 5 Sioux Falls Christian (26-9), 3:45 p.m.

No. 3 McCook Central-Montrose (24-3) vs. No. 6 Groton Area (26-7), 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Dakota Valley (29-3) vs. No. 7 Madison (23-8), 7:15 p.m.

CLASS B

First Round

No. 1 Northwestern (38-0) vs. No. 8 Bridgewater-Emery (28-6), 2 p.m.

No. 4 Faith (30-3) vs. No. 5 Warner (27-9), 3:45 p.m.

No. 3 Ethan (27-6) vs. No. 6 Burke (32-5), 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Chester Area (24-7) vs. No. 7 Faulkton Area (22-5), 7:15 p.m.