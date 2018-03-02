Class A and B Girls Basketball First Round Pairings

PIERRE, S.D. – Here are the brackets for the Class A and B Girls Basketball tournament that will be played Thursday through Saturday March 15-17. The Class A State tournament will be played in Watertown and the Class B State tournament will be played in Huron.

Class A in Watertown

12 Noon # 1 Belle Fource vs. #8 Madison

1:45 pm # 4 West Central vs. #5 Crow Creek

6:00 pm # 2 St. Thomas More vs. # 7 Vermillion

7:45 pm # 3 McCook Central-Montrose vs. # 6 Aberdeen Roncalli

Class B in Huron

12 Noon # 1 Faith vs. # 8 Tripp-Delmont-Armour

1:45 pm # 4 Warner vs. # 5 Castlewood

6:00 pm # 2 Hanson vs. # 7 Avon

7:45 pm # 3 Sully Buttes vs. # 6 Ethan