Class A and B Boys SoDak 16 Pairings Set

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Class A and B Boys SoDak 16 basketball state qualifying playoff games are now set for Tuesday night across South Dakota. The winners on Tuesday night will fill out the State Tournament entrys for the Class A State tournament in two weeks in Rapid City and the Class B State tournament in Aberdeen. Here are the pairings.

Class A

# 1 St. Thomas More vs. # 16 Clark Willow Lake 6:00 pm Pierre

# 2 Sioux Valley vs. # 15 Parker 7:30 pm Madison

# 3 Sioux Falls Christian vs. # 14 Milbank 6:00 pm Madison

# 4 Crow Creek vs. # 13 Custer 6:30 pm Kadoka

# 5 Dakota Valley vs. # 12 Mobridge-Pollock 6:00 pm Mitchell

#6 Tiospa Zina vs. # 11 Pine Ridge 7:30 pm Pierre

# 7 Dell Rapids vs. # 10 Vermillion 7:30 pm Sioux Falls

# 8 Madison vs. # 9 Red Cloud 6:00 pm Chamberlain

Class B

# 1 DeSmet vs. # 16 Colman-Egan 7:30 pm Mitchell

# 2 Aberdeen Christian vs. # 15 Warner 7:00 pm Aberdeen

# 3 Viborg-Hurley vs. # 14 Elkton Lake Benton 6:00 pm Sioux Falls

# 4 Platte Geddes vs. # 13 Timber Lake 6:00 pm Ft. Pierre

# 5 White River vs. # 12 Lyman 7:30 pm Ft. Pierre

# 6 Marty vs. # 11 Faith 7:30 pm Chamberlain

# 7 Sully Buttes vs. # 10 Herreid Selby 7:00 pm Gettysburg

# 8 Arlington vs. # 9 Canistota 7:00 pm Sioux Falls