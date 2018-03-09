  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Class A and B Boys Basketball State Tournament First Round Pairings

Class A and B Boys Basketball State Tournament First Round Pairings

March 9, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (SDHSAA)

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The pairings are set for the Class A and B boys basketball tournaments next week. The Class A tournament will be played in Rapid City at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center and the Class B tournament will be played in the Barnett Center on the campus of Northern State University. The Tournaments will be held next Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Class A First Round Pairings for March 15
Noon #1 Sioux Falls Christian vs. # 8 Red Cloud
1:45 pm #4 Crow Creek vs. #5 Tea Area
6:00 pm #2 Madison vs. #7 Pine Ridge
7:45 pm #3 Sioux Valley vs. #6 Dakota Valley

Class B First Round Pairings for March 15
12 Noon #1 Bridgewater-Emery vs. #8 Lower Brule
1:45 pm #4 Clark-Willow Lake vs. #5 Canistota
6:00 pm #2 Sully Buttes vs. #7 Timber Lake
7:45 pm #3 White River vs. #6 Langford Area


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia