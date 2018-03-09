Class A and B Boys Basketball State Tournament First Round Pairings

PIERRE, S.D. – The pairings are set for the Class A and B boys basketball tournaments next week. The Class A tournament will be played in Rapid City at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center and the Class B tournament will be played in the Barnett Center on the campus of Northern State University. The Tournaments will be held next Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Class A First Round Pairings for March 15

Noon #1 Sioux Falls Christian vs. # 8 Red Cloud

1:45 pm #4 Crow Creek vs. #5 Tea Area

6:00 pm #2 Madison vs. #7 Pine Ridge

7:45 pm #3 Sioux Valley vs. #6 Dakota Valley

Class B First Round Pairings for March 15

12 Noon #1 Bridgewater-Emery vs. #8 Lower Brule

1:45 pm #4 Clark-Willow Lake vs. #5 Canistota

6:00 pm #2 Sully Buttes vs. #7 Timber Lake

7:45 pm #3 White River vs. #6 Langford Area