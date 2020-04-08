Class A All State Boys Basketball Team Named

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) – Six schools were represented on the Class A All-State boys’ basketball first team, which was selected by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association and announced Wednesday. He was joined on the first team by five seniors – St. Thomas More’s Ryder Kirsch, Sioux Valley’s Max Nielson, Sioux Falls Christian’s Zach Witte, Crow Creek’s Luke Wells and Lennox’s Josh Arlt. Dakota Valley junior Paul Bruns was the Player of the Year.

Class A All-State Team

First Team

Paul Bruns, Jr., Dakota Valley, G, 6-foot-4 (28.7 ppg, 12.7 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.7 spg, .65 bpg) – Player of the Year

Ryder Kirsch, Sr., St. Thomas More, G/F, 6-6 (19.5 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 4.2 apg, 2.1 spg, 2.33 bpg)

Max Nielson, Sr., Sioux Valley, G, 5-10 (16 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.75 apg, 1.65 spg)

Zach Witte, Sr., Sioux Falls Christian, F/C, 6-7 (18 ppg, 8 rpg, 3 apg, .86 spg, 1.05 bpg)

Luke Wells, Sr., Crow Creek, F, 6-5 (16.4 ppg, 13 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.27 spg, 1 bpg)

Josh Arlt, Sr., Lennox, G, 6-0 (20.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.05 bpg)

Second Team

Brady Fritz, Jr., Winner, G, 6-2 (27.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.14 spg)

Jamison Pratt, Sr., Tiospa Zina, G/F, 5-11 (22 ppg, 11 rpg, 2 apg, 1 spg, 2 bpg)

Kayden Verley, Sr., Canton, G, 6-0 (25.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.8 apg, 3.1 spg, 5 bpg)

Connor Hollenbeck, Sr., St. Thomas More, G, 6-5 (13.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.8 apg, 1.6 spg, .8 bpg)

Tash Lunday, So., Flandreau, F, 6-5 (22.3 ppg, 11.6 rpg, 2.86 apg, 1.24 spg, .43 bpg)

Stone Burke, Sr., Clark/Willow Lake, F/C, 6-5 (18.8 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, .91 spg, .33 bpg)

Third Team

Caleb White, Sr., Tiospa Zina, G, 5-11 (20 ppg, 5 rpg, 6 apg, 2 spg)

Teron Sazue, Sr., Crow Creek, F, 6-3 (16.7 ppg, 10 rpg, 3.5 apg, .95 spg, .77 bpg)

Drew Van Regenmorter, Sr., Dell Rapids, G/F, 6-2 (13.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 3.3 apg, 2.9 spg, .27 bpg)

Tyler Tappe, Sr., Madison, G/F, 6-3 (17.2 ppg, 7 rpg, 3.8 apg, 1.95 spg)

Cael Lundin, So., Tea Area, F, 6-1 (15.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.2 spg, .45 bpg)

Ryan Schuster, Sr., Sioux Valley, F, 6-4 (12.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.9 spg)

(SDHSBA)