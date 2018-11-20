Class 9B Football All State Team Announced

VERMILLION, S.D. – Colome and Sully Buttes played in a thrilling Class 9B football championship game, which the Cowboys won 48-42 in overtime Nov. 9, so it is fitting that the Class 9B all-state team, selected by the South Dakota High School Football Coaches Association, was led by members of both teams. Sully Buttes featured five players while Colome had four make the team. The Chargers had quarterback Nick Wittler, running back Morris Hofer, wide receiver Grant Johnson, tight end Cam Ogle and guard Jett Lamb on offense. For the Cowboys, running back Jackson Kinzer made the team for the second straight season, while on defense Beau Bertram made the team as a defensive end, Chase Dufek as a linebacker and Layton Thieman as a defensive back. Here is the Class 9B All State Football Team for 2018.

Offense

Quarterback: Nick Wittler, Jr., Sully Buttes

Fullback: Bradan McDonnell, Sr., Wall

Running back: Jackson Kinzer, Sr., Colome

Running back: Morris Hofer, Sr., Sully Buttes

Wide receiver: Zack Anders, Jr., Harding County

Wide receiver: Grant Johnson, Jr., Sully Buttes

Tight end: Cam Ogle, Sr., Sully Buttes

Guard: Jett Lamb, Jr, Sully Buttes.

Guard: Alec Landis, Sr. Colman-Egan

Center: Alex Aesoph, Sr., Faulkton Area

Defense

Defensive end: Beau Bertram, Sr., Colome

Defensive end: Brandon Benike, Sr., Castlewood

Defensive tackle: Dane Jensen, Sr., Harding County

Defensive tackle: Kaleb Wells, Sr., Burke

Linebacker: Chase Dufek, Sr., Colome

Linebacker: Ty Hofer, Sr., Hitchcock-Tulare

Linebacker: Noah Wiersma, Sr., Castlewood

Linebacker: Cash Wilson, Sr., Wall

Defensive back: Tyler Ogle, Sr., Faulkton Area

Defensive back: Layton Thieman, Sr., Colome

Special Teams

Kicker: Jaxon Babb, Jr., Sunshine Bible Academy

Punter: Riley Spartz, Sr., Waverly-South Shore

Special teams player: Kaden Eng, Jr., Castlewood

Long snapper: Tadan Casjens, Sr., Wall