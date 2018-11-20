Class 9B Football All State Team Announced
VERMILLION, S.D. – Colome and Sully Buttes played in a thrilling Class 9B football championship game, which the Cowboys won 48-42 in overtime Nov. 9, so it is fitting that the Class 9B all-state team, selected by the South Dakota High School Football Coaches Association, was led by members of both teams. Sully Buttes featured five players while Colome had four make the team. The Chargers had quarterback Nick Wittler, running back Morris Hofer, wide receiver Grant Johnson, tight end Cam Ogle and guard Jett Lamb on offense. For the Cowboys, running back Jackson Kinzer made the team for the second straight season, while on defense Beau Bertram made the team as a defensive end, Chase Dufek as a linebacker and Layton Thieman as a defensive back. Here is the Class 9B All State Football Team for 2018.
Offense
Quarterback: Nick Wittler, Jr., Sully Buttes
Fullback: Bradan McDonnell, Sr., Wall
Running back: Jackson Kinzer, Sr., Colome
Running back: Morris Hofer, Sr., Sully Buttes
Wide receiver: Zack Anders, Jr., Harding County
Wide receiver: Grant Johnson, Jr., Sully Buttes
Tight end: Cam Ogle, Sr., Sully Buttes
Guard: Jett Lamb, Jr, Sully Buttes.
Guard: Alec Landis, Sr. Colman-Egan
Center: Alex Aesoph, Sr., Faulkton Area
Defense
Defensive end: Beau Bertram, Sr., Colome
Defensive end: Brandon Benike, Sr., Castlewood
Defensive tackle: Dane Jensen, Sr., Harding County
Defensive tackle: Kaleb Wells, Sr., Burke
Linebacker: Chase Dufek, Sr., Colome
Linebacker: Ty Hofer, Sr., Hitchcock-Tulare
Linebacker: Noah Wiersma, Sr., Castlewood
Linebacker: Cash Wilson, Sr., Wall
Defensive back: Tyler Ogle, Sr., Faulkton Area
Defensive back: Layton Thieman, Sr., Colome
Special Teams
Kicker: Jaxon Babb, Jr., Sunshine Bible Academy
Punter: Riley Spartz, Sr., Waverly-South Shore
Special teams player: Kaden Eng, Jr., Castlewood
Long snapper: Tadan Casjens, Sr., Wall