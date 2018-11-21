Class 9A All State Football Team Named
VERMILLION, S.D. – Two Playaers from Potter County were named to the Class 9A All State Football team today which is selected by the South Dakota Football Coaches Association. Wide Reciever Dawson Simon and Linebacker Peter Rausch were named to the select team. State Class 9A champion Canistota/Freeman placed four members — Trey Ortman, Jared Tieszen, Tristan Pierce and Bailey Sage — on the honor squad. State 9A runnerup Howard’s Michael Hofer and E.J. Leetch were also on the all-state team. Schools with two members each on the all-state team include Britton-Hecla, Corsica-Stickney, Deubrook Area, Potter County, Timber Lake and Warner. Here is the 9A All State Team.
Offense:
Quarterback: Trey Ortman, Canistota/Freeman
Fullback: Stanley Haskins Jr., Britton-Hecla
Running back: Tucker Kraft, Timber Lake
Running back: Michael Hofer, Howard
Wide receiver: Dawson Simon, Potter County
Wide receiver: Daylin Simon, Warner
Tight end: Trey Bollinger, Timber Lake
Guard: Nick Nelson, Britton-Hecla
Guard: Sawyer DeGroot, Platte-Geddes
Center: Jared Tieszen, Canistota/Freeman
Defense:
Tackle: Carter Heinz, Ipswich/Edmunds Central
Tackle: Nate Ludovissie, New Underwood
End: E.J. Leetch, Howard
End: Taylor Hojer, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland
Linebacker: Jaden Barse, Corsica-Stickney
Linebacker: Tristan Pierce, Canistota/Freeman
Linebacker: Bailey Sage, Canistota/Freeman
Linebacker: Peter Rausch, Potter County
Defensive back: Caysen Eide, Corsica-Stickney
Defensive back: Jadon Micke, Alcester-Hudson
Special teams:
Kicker: Spencer Ketterling, Warner
Punter: Trace Vierhuf, Deubrook Area
Long snapper: Colby Trooien, Deubrook Area
Special teams player: Grayson Florey, Clark/Willow Lake
Honorable mention: Ty Ducheneaux, Timber Lake; Zach Pardy, Howard; Austin Thu, Canistota/Freeman; Tyce Ortman, Canistota/Freeman; Dan Braun, Ipswich-Edmunds Central; Stewart VanZee, Platte-Geddes; Jackson McNeil, Warner; Clayton Randall, Herreid/Selby Area; Evan Kloevstad, Deubrook Area; Clayton Koppatschek, Deubrook Area.