Class 9A All State Football Team Named

VERMILLION, S.D. – Two Playaers from Potter County were named to the Class 9A All State Football team today which is selected by the South Dakota Football Coaches Association. Wide Reciever Dawson Simon and Linebacker Peter Rausch were named to the select team. State Class 9A champion Canistota/Freeman placed four members — Trey Ortman, Jared Tieszen, Tristan Pierce and Bailey Sage — on the honor squad. State 9A runnerup Howard’s Michael Hofer and E.J. Leetch were also on the all-state team. Schools with two members each on the all-state team include Britton-Hecla, Corsica-Stickney, Deubrook Area, Potter County, Timber Lake and Warner. Here is the 9A All State Team.

Offense:

Quarterback: Trey Ortman, Canistota/Freeman

Fullback: Stanley Haskins Jr., Britton-Hecla

Running back: Tucker Kraft, Timber Lake

Running back: Michael Hofer, Howard

Wide receiver: Dawson Simon, Potter County

Wide receiver: Daylin Simon, Warner

Tight end: Trey Bollinger, Timber Lake

Guard: Nick Nelson, Britton-Hecla

Guard: Sawyer DeGroot, Platte-Geddes

Center: Jared Tieszen, Canistota/Freeman

Defense:

Tackle: Carter Heinz, Ipswich/Edmunds Central

Tackle: Nate Ludovissie, New Underwood

End: E.J. Leetch, Howard

End: Taylor Hojer, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland

Linebacker: Jaden Barse, Corsica-Stickney

Linebacker: Tristan Pierce, Canistota/Freeman

Linebacker: Bailey Sage, Canistota/Freeman

Linebacker: Peter Rausch, Potter County

Defensive back: Caysen Eide, Corsica-Stickney

Defensive back: Jadon Micke, Alcester-Hudson

Special teams:

Kicker: Spencer Ketterling, Warner

Punter: Trace Vierhuf, Deubrook Area

Long snapper: Colby Trooien, Deubrook Area

Special teams player: Grayson Florey, Clark/Willow Lake

Honorable mention: Ty Ducheneaux, Timber Lake; Zach Pardy, Howard; Austin Thu, Canistota/Freeman; Tyce Ortman, Canistota/Freeman; Dan Braun, Ipswich-Edmunds Central; Stewart VanZee, Platte-Geddes; Jackson McNeil, Warner; Clayton Randall, Herreid/Selby Area; Evan Kloevstad, Deubrook Area; Clayton Koppatschek, Deubrook Area.