Class 11B Football Wants SoDak 16 Playoff Format

MTCHELL, S.D – Class 11B football could be the next in line to utilize the SoDak16 format. When the South Dakota High School Activities Association Football Advisory Committee met on Nov. 26, members voted unanimously (7-0) in favor of a SoDak16 format for the Class 11B playoffs. The format would seed the top-16 teams based on seed points, regardless of region and the bracket would be played out without reseeding. The new postseason setup has proven to be popular in basketball, volleyball and soccer in recent years. The Mitchell Daily Republic reports that the other 11-man classes—11AAA, 11AA and 11A—are all seeded from the start of playoffs, do not reseed after the first round, and aren’t determined by regions in the opening round. If the proposal goes through at the SDHSAA Board of Directors meeting in April, it would go into effect in fall of 2019.

(mitchellrepublic.com)