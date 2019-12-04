Class 11A All State Football Team Named

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Football Coaches Association has named their Class 11A All State Football Team. State Champion Canton led the way with 5 members of it’s team making the All State Squad. Tea Area also placed 5 players on the Class 11A post season honor team.

Class 11A All-State Team

Offense

QB – Ty Tappe, Sr., 6-2, 175, Madison

QB – Josh Arlt, Sr., 6-0, 182, Lennox

FB/HB – Cooper Maras, Sr., 6-1, 210, West Central

RB – Joey Headrick, Sr., 5-9, 150, Tea Area

RB – Kayden Verley, Sr., 6-0, 190, Canton.

WR – Caleb Metcalf, Sr., 6-1, 185, Lennox.

WR – Logan Ellingson, Sr., 5-11, 155, Dell Rapids

TE – Zach Witte, Sr., 6-6, 265, Sioux Falls Christian

L – Tadd Green, Sr., 6-2, 215, Dakota Valley.

L – Cody Brown, Sr., 6-4, 264, Madison.

L – Drew Van Regenmorter, Sr., 6-2, 205, Dell Rapids.

L – Austin Metivier, Sr., 6-0, 275, Lennox.

L – Zach Richardson, Jr., 6-3, 250, Canton.

Defense

DE – Luke Rettedal, Jr., 6-0, 230, Tea Area.

DE – Braeden Wright, Sr., 6-3, 220, Dakota Valley.

DT – Kaleb Johnson, Sr., 6-1, 195, Lennox.

DT – Cody Schultz, Jr., 6-3, 240, Dell Rapids.

LB — Shaeden Scheidt, Sr., 6-0, 200, Canton

LB – Mohamed Ibrahim, Sr., 5-11, 190, Tri-Valley.

LB – PJ Parmalee, Sr., 6-0, 200, Tea Area

LB – Coby Maeschen, Jr., 6-3, 215, Dell Rapids

DB – Derek Eidsness, Jr., 6-2, 175, West Central.

DB – Dathon Elmore, Sr., 5-9, 161, Custer.

DB – Joe Walnofer, Sr., 6-2, 175, Tea Area.

DB – Isaac Dietzenbach, Sr., 6-10, 180, Canton.

Special Teams

K – Kayden Verley, Sr., Canton

P – Kaden Johnson, Jr., 5-9, 155, Tea Area.

Player – Max McCulloch, Sr., 6-4, 210, Milbank.

Player – Kelby Olson, Sr., 6-2, 175, Belle Fourche

Honorable Mention

Micaich Grace, Sr., Custer; Jackson Tyndall, Sr., Belle Fourche; Will Daughtery, Sr., Lennox; Ashaun Roach-Valandra, Jr., Todd County; Noah Randall, Sr., Dell Rapids; Caden Hank, Sr., Tea Area; Sam Stahl, Sr., Canton; Carter Sandholm, Jr., West Central; Zach Brady, Soph., Vermillion; Haden Mandel, Sr., Lennox; Evan Foster, Jr., Dakota Valley.