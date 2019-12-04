Class 11A All State Football Team Named
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Football Coaches Association has named their Class 11A All State Football Team. State Champion Canton led the way with 5 members of it’s team making the All State Squad. Tea Area also placed 5 players on the Class 11A post season honor team.
Class 11A All-State Team
Offense
QB – Ty Tappe, Sr., 6-2, 175, Madison
QB – Josh Arlt, Sr., 6-0, 182, Lennox
FB/HB – Cooper Maras, Sr., 6-1, 210, West Central
RB – Joey Headrick, Sr., 5-9, 150, Tea Area
RB – Kayden Verley, Sr., 6-0, 190, Canton.
WR – Caleb Metcalf, Sr., 6-1, 185, Lennox.
WR – Logan Ellingson, Sr., 5-11, 155, Dell Rapids
TE – Zach Witte, Sr., 6-6, 265, Sioux Falls Christian
L – Tadd Green, Sr., 6-2, 215, Dakota Valley.
L – Cody Brown, Sr., 6-4, 264, Madison.
L – Drew Van Regenmorter, Sr., 6-2, 205, Dell Rapids.
L – Austin Metivier, Sr., 6-0, 275, Lennox.
L – Zach Richardson, Jr., 6-3, 250, Canton.
Defense
DE – Luke Rettedal, Jr., 6-0, 230, Tea Area.
DE – Braeden Wright, Sr., 6-3, 220, Dakota Valley.
DT – Kaleb Johnson, Sr., 6-1, 195, Lennox.
DT – Cody Schultz, Jr., 6-3, 240, Dell Rapids.
LB — Shaeden Scheidt, Sr., 6-0, 200, Canton
LB – Mohamed Ibrahim, Sr., 5-11, 190, Tri-Valley.
LB – PJ Parmalee, Sr., 6-0, 200, Tea Area
LB – Coby Maeschen, Jr., 6-3, 215, Dell Rapids
DB – Derek Eidsness, Jr., 6-2, 175, West Central.
DB – Dathon Elmore, Sr., 5-9, 161, Custer.
DB – Joe Walnofer, Sr., 6-2, 175, Tea Area.
DB – Isaac Dietzenbach, Sr., 6-10, 180, Canton.
Special Teams
K – Kayden Verley, Sr., Canton
P – Kaden Johnson, Jr., 5-9, 155, Tea Area.
Player – Max McCulloch, Sr., 6-4, 210, Milbank.
Player – Kelby Olson, Sr., 6-2, 175, Belle Fourche
Honorable Mention
Micaich Grace, Sr., Custer; Jackson Tyndall, Sr., Belle Fourche; Will Daughtery, Sr., Lennox; Ashaun Roach-Valandra, Jr., Todd County; Noah Randall, Sr., Dell Rapids; Caden Hank, Sr., Tea Area; Sam Stahl, Sr., Canton; Carter Sandholm, Jr., West Central; Zach Brady, Soph., Vermillion; Haden Mandel, Sr., Lennox; Evan Foster, Jr., Dakota Valley.