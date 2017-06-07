City’s Public Protection Classification Good News for Safety, Insurance Rates

PIERRE, S.D. –The City of Pierre is receiving positive ratings from an independent organization that analyzes insurance risk.

The Insurance Services Office (ISO) recently gave the Pierre Fire Department a Public Protection Classification of 3. This high ranking is based on a variety of fire safety features in Pierre including fire response equipment and personnel, training, incident response history, 911 dispatch services, and access to fire hydrants and water supply.

Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul says that the ISO ratings are on a scale of 1 to 10 with 1 being the highest.

“To receive a three shows the level of commitment our community leaders and our volunteers have put on public safety in Pierre,” said Paul. “This is an impressive accomplishment for our community.”

Not only is the rating good news for the safety of the community, it’s also good news for people with property insurance policies.

“ISO’s public protection classification plays an important role in the underwriting process at insurance companies,” said Paul. “Many U.S. insurers use ISO ratings as part of their decision-making process when deciding what business to write, coverage to offer, and prices to charge for property insurance. A higher ranking generally means a more favorable view from the insurance company.”

ISO reviews are typically completed every five to ten years. Pierre’s last review was in 2008 when the City received a Public Protection Classification of 3.